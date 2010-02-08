Heesen Yachts opens new office in Viareggio, Italy
Heesen Yachts has announced the opening of a new Mediterranean office, strategically positioned in the port of Viareggio on the coast of Tuscany, some 20 kilometres from Pisa Airport. Mr Heesen officially opened the new office on Friday 5th February.
This new office, which is managed by Heesen Yachts’ Sales and Marketing Director Fabio Ermetto, is dedicated to Public Relations and Media activities.
Fabio Ermetto comments: “The opening of the Italian office is the first step in our development plan. In the near future we plan to open further Public Relations offices in strategic locations”.
“The Mediterranean Sea is a favourite destination for the majority of our yachts and Viareggio is at the very heart of our business. A location in Via Coppino, the so-called ‘5th Avenue of the yachting industry’, is the right place to meet press, designers and brokers,” says Ermetto.
