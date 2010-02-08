This new office, which is managed by Heesen Yachts’ Sales and Marketing Director Fabio Ermetto, is dedicated to Public Relations and Media activities.

Fabio Ermetto comments: “The opening of the Italian office is the first step in our development plan. In the near future we plan to open further Public Relations offices in strategic locations”.

“The Mediterranean Sea is a favourite destination for the majority of our yachts and Viareggio is at the very heart of our business. A location in Via Coppino, the so-called ‘5th Avenue of the yachting industry’, is the right place to meet press, designers and brokers,” says Ermetto.