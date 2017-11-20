Now in the cold waters of Oss, VanTom is the latest addition to the Heesen Yachts fleet and was bought six months into construction after Camper & Nicholsons introduced her new owners to the project.

The owners themselves worked very closely with the design team - consisting of a collaboration between Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini - to create an interior style that reflects the lifestyle of their family; resulting in a contemporary decor with a core theme of relaxation at sea.

The layout of VanTom offers up space for 12 passengers in 6 cabins, with a traditional Master Stateroom on the main deck and five guest suites on the lower - all filled with incredibly crafted fine woods and hand-made furniture to bring the family together in style and comfort.

Following her christening ceremony, VanTom is preparing to enter the rough winter waters of the North Sea and test her mettle against high waves with an expected top speed of 23 knots, range of 3,100nm at 11 knots with a scheduled delivery date of January 2018.