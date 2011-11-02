The YN 16750 is a significant 50m superyacht with contemporary style in abundance. Standing below 500GT, this all-aluminium explorer yacht holds striking lines and a vertical stern which will surely impress onlookers after her delivery in 2015.

The revolutionary Fast Displacement Hull Form allows significant improvements in fuel efficiency, and thanks to the low resistence characteristics, the 50m FDHF YN 16750 can reach a maximum speed of 18.5 knots with only two 1,000kW MTU’s installed.

Perry Van Oossanen, naval architect at VOA commented on the design, “Modest propeller tunnels have been defined allowing for 1.5m diameter propellers. The hull will be fitted with Quantum XT zero-speed fins, and bilge keels, allowing for a maximum reduction in roll angle when at anchor. The design of the hull, the appendages and the propulsion arrangement have been focused on obtaining the best fuel efficiency possible, without sacrificing performance and comfort when running in waves.”

The Owner commissioned Frank Laupman from Omega Architects & AB Studios to design the exterior and general arrangement. Her clean and elegant lines are emphasized by contrasting bands of wraparound glass. To describe the exterior design of YN 16750, AB Studios & Frank Laupman chose the oxymoron “complex simplicity: the lines look like they are running parallel, but in reality they are not! It is all about small adjustments that give the eye the impression of parallelism.”

The cosy and inviting interior décor will be based on the colour contrast between swamp oak panelling and dark joinery details. Ten guests can be accommodated in five cabins. 61 square metres are dedicated to the master suite, traditionally located forward on the main deck, which boasts two separate dressing rooms, each with a private ensuite bathroom. The four guest cabins (two VIP and two twins) all have ensuite bathrooms and are positioned on the lower deck. Beyond their cabins, guests can enjoy 237 square metres of outdoor living space.

The main and rescue tenders are placed on the fore deck under way, while the toys are stored in the forward garage. This configuration allows the aft part of the yacht to be used as a large (21,5 square metre) beach club equipped with sauna and hammam.

The design of YN 16750 proves that high speed cruising can be achieved without sacrificing either luxury or efficiency.