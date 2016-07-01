Drawn by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, the elegant exterior lines of Project Nova reflect the world-class engineering within.

The combination of both high-performance and low emission is achieved through expert naval architecture - such as the revolutionary Fast Displacement Hull Form - and state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion systems.

In this case, the ‘hybrid’ terminology means that the yacht can draw on two sources of power for propulsion: diesel mechanical and diesel electrical. Either or both sources can be used at the same time to provide more flexible power management and better efficiency along with less noise and vibration.

Her eye-catching superstructure, vertical bow and spacious fixed aft platform, put Project Nova a cut above the rest. While not strictly conformist of Heesen yachts of the past, her exterior lines still retain the sense of seaworthiness and performance that has become the trademark of the Dutch superyacht builder.