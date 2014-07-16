Mark Cavendish – Sales and Marketing Director at Heesen Yachts – comments: “This is the fourth contract we have signed in the first six months of 2014. We are delighted to see that the market is finally picking up!”

Project Hé is a yacht in the 47-metre class, a breed of Heesens that are icons of classic contemporary yacht design. Frank Laupman from Omega Architects recently restyled the elegant exterior lines giving this vessel a new look.

Her well-engineered round bilge hull with bulbous bow, powered by two MTU 8V 4000 M63, will ensure smooth and safe cruising in all sea conditions and a range of 4.000nm at 12 knots, while zero speed stabilizers will guarantee maximum comfort at anchor.

The sophisticated interior is by London-based and multi-award winning studio Bannenberg & Rowell Design who are on their fifth successful collaboration with this Dutch superyacht builder. The fleet includes the 37m Aurelia, 47m Elandess (now Raasta), Lady Petra and My Secret, and the 65m Galactica Star.

Dickie Bannenberg explains how the Bannenberg & Rowell studio explored themes of purity and simplicity for this project, always confident that Heesen would interpret their concept immaculately as with their previous joint projects.

Guru designer Dieter Rams’ motto “to omit everything superfluous so that the essential is shown to the best possible advantage” guided Bannenberg & Rowell in their approach to the interior design of Project Hé. The project name ‘Hé’ in Chinese means ‘the simplest form of peace and harmony’ and Bannenberg & Rowell chose it to unify in one ideogram the essence of their design theme: simplicity as the ultimate form of sophistication.

Twelve guests will enjoy a relaxing atmosphere on board where restful colours are combined with natural and discreet contrast finishes. An important role is played by the use of light: indirect lighting – concealed LED light strips and filtered light thanks to refined venetian blinds – create a unique atmosphere on board Project Hé. Project Hé will be delivered to her Owners in February 2015.