Heesen Yachts Sell Project California

Straight after announcing the successful sale of the first ever Hull Vane Fast Displacement Hull Form motor yacht Project YN 17042, Heesen Yachts have reported their second sale of this week, a feat which should not be taken lightly.

A release from the yard stated: “This contract has been signed thanks to a successful collaboration with Antoine Larricq of Fraser Yachts, meaning that Heesen’s order book now consists of twelve yachts under construction, all of which will be delivered to their owners by the end of 2015. These figures confirm the strength and financial reliability of this world-renowned company.

Like the rest of the 47m series, California’s bulbous bow was developed by Heesen’s in-house naval architects; it creates an ‘anti-wave’ giving these displacement vessels a smoother and easier passage through the water. The result of this hull efficiency is a reduction of the engine power needed to achieve any given speed. Less power required means less fuel used.



Frank Laupman from Omega Architects has drawn the elegant exterior lines of this award-winning displacement vessel.

Bannenberg and Rowell have created California’s interior design. The decor evokes the Californian style of the 1940s and 1950s. The finest materials have been expertly integrated with Heesen’s trademark precision and dedication to weight reduction. The result is a striking design that effortlessly combines practicality and style.

On the main deck, bleached wenge floorboards, white elm paneling and stainless steel, leather and marble exude the relaxed elegance of the classic Hollywood era. The exceptionally complex design includes innovative features such as back-lit marble end wall with an inset stainless steel candle shelf.

Throughout the yacht, light and mid-tone wenge and white elm have been used for the paneling and cabinetry. This trilogy of timbers was inspired by a custom-made surfboard built from recycled timber and comes together in the striking three-tone pattern of the doors and floors. To make such a detailed design work, precision in build quality is essential. Heesen Yachts Interiors (formerly Oortgiese) and Sinnex have worked together with Heesen’s craftsmen to achieve a stunning result. Her delivery is foreseen in June 2012.”