Heesen Yachts Sell Project Zentric

Project Zentric (YN 15944) is the third contract signed by the leading Dutch shipyard in 2011 and marks the still existent demand for high-quality superyachts in the current economic climate.

Heesen Yachts currently holds 12 vessels in commission (four on speculation) with a total length of 584 metres, with deliveries leading up to 2015; however, after acquiring a yacht already under construction, her owner will face no extended lead time what so ever.

Project Zentric’s twin MTU 2,720kW engines combine with unmatched experience in weight reduction and the ultra-efficient Heesen hull to ensure that an increase in space never means a decrease in speed. Project Zentric reaches the remarkable speed of 25 knots and stands as the fastest 44m yacht of her style on the market.

Building in aluminium to enormously demanding tolerances, the Heesen hull-form is unique, quite simple because no other ship’s shape optimises the way a yacht moves through water quite like this.

Using the experience gained from constructing the previous 44 metre aluminium yachts, Heesen has designed Project Zentric to fully maximise the amount of deck space available. Guests can enjoy life at sea on the 45 square metre sun deck whilst the main aft deck and upper aft deck are the perfect location for alfresco dining or just lounging in the shade. The seating area on the fore deck is also ideal for enjoying the breeze when at anchor or for privacy when docked stern-to in harbour.

Frank Laupman from Omega designed the sleek exterior lines and the timelessly elegant interior where pale woods and precious fabrics emphasise light and space. The guest areas are elegant and clutter-free thanks to the sleek, classic deco design.

The open-plan main saloon is split into three distinct areas: in addition to the main sofas and dining area, there is an intimate semicircular seating area adjacent to the huge, curved sliding glass doors that lead to the aft deck.

The sky lounge has been designed to provide several different entertaining and relaxation spaces. Deep sofas line both sides of the room, while to aft a circular arrangement of stools and table creates a laid-back atmosphere.

Ten guests are accommodated in five cabins. The full-beam master suite is situated on the main deck and includes a study and full-beam his and hers marble bathroom. Two double and two twin cabins, all with ensuite marble bathrooms, are located on the lower deck.

Sold in collaboration with Nakhimov Yachts, Project Zentric is scheduled for delivery in 2012.