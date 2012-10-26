Heesen Yachts Sell Superyacht Paloma

Frank Laupman, from Omega Architects, who designed the exterior lines, comments: "My design for this Heesen project is the logical development in design language following on from the lines of 'Man of Steel' and 'SKY'. We allocated a considerable amount of space to the exterior decks: the plan is strongly rational with an interesting inside-outside relationship."

This 51m yacht can accommodate 12 guests in five cabins, comprising two twins and two doubles located on the lower deck with the Owner's suite located on the main deck forward. The sun deck is partially enclosed by rounded windows on its forward side. Here, the Owner and his guests can enjoy an alfresco dinner, or lounge on the sunbathing area aft that surrounds a massive rectangular Jacuzzi.

The yacht will be powered by a pair of MTU 12V4000 M53 diesel engines driving twin propellers, which can power it to a maximum speed of over 15,6 knots.

The Owner has appointed Laupman to undertake the interior design which will be finalised in the next few months.