With her distinctive streamlined superstructure designed by Omega Architects, Project Akoya’s exterior lines combine sleek minimalism with advanced technology. Maintaining the Heesen family look and feel with its iconic reverse sheer ‘pelican beak’ bow, continuous sheets of laminated triple glazing thermo-bonded to the superstructure on the main deck create a dynamic wall of seamless windows that complement the yacht’s flowing lines.



Two MTU 16V 4000 M73L diesel engines will allow Project Akoya’s well-engineered and superbly crafted aluminium hard chine hull to reach a top speed of 23 knots and a transatlantic range of 3,100 nautical miles at 11 knots.



Four clearly defined deck levels provide space for every occasion, including a foredeck for secluded relaxation and a vast 70 sqm sun deck that is impressive in both style and proportion. Shaded dining is on the upper deck aft terrace, while the multifunctional main deck aft combines with the salon to create a generous 25 sqm of entertaining space.



Interiors are by Italian designer Cristiano Gatto and the owner’s decorator. “The philosophy behind this project is that beauty makes you feel better and is a source of good thinking and positive attitude,” says Gatto. Space has been optimised throughout: Project Akoya has the highest possible interior volume under the 500GT threshold. Twelve guests sleep in six staterooms. The master suite is traditionally set forward on the main deck. Additional cabins are all on the lower deck and include a full-beam VIP with a very large ensuite bathroom, two double and two twin cabins.



Announcing this news Mark Cavendish says: “Heesen is delighted with this sale to a European client, Akoya is the fifth yacht in this very successful class. Our semi-custom yachts are the ideal platform for owners who like to design, personalise and enjoy their own yacht in less time.”

Project Akoya will be delivered to her owners in summer 2016. Nine yachts are also currently in construction with deliveries spanning through to 2017.