The yacht is the third in Heeson’s new 50m all-aluminium class, the first of which – M/Y Satori – was launched in February last year.

Boasting a Gross Tonnage of 499GT and a top speed of 23 knots, Project Ventura is among the world’s fastest semi-displacement 50 metre yachts. Her clean lines were designed by Frank Laupman from Omega Architects, whilst acclaimed Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski and the Owner are responsible for the interiors.

A key feature of the yacht’s interior is its controlled ambient lighting, which enables every area of the vessel to be easily adapted to suit the mood and atmosphere of the moment.

The yacht accommodates twelve guests in six cabins, with an additional cabin for the Owners’ private staff.

The delivery of Project Ventura is scheduled for Spring 2013 following intensive sea trials in the North Sea.