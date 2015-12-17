Project Alba is the third contract – for a new build – sold in 2015 by this Dutch shipyard. In fact, Heesen Yachts has ten yachts under construction with deliveries running into 2018. Project Alba started before her sale and her new experienced owners, by acquiring a yacht already under construction, have gained all the advantages of a new-build without the long lead-time.

Combining speed and space, sportiness and elegance, Project Alba is the true expression of Heesen’s DNA with her highly efficient, aluminium, hard-chine hull, seamlessly engineered by the in-house experts and impeccably crafted at the shipyard in Oss.

Project Alba also has the largest volume of any yacht of her size and still delivers an excellent top speed of 23 knots thanks to two high power-to-weight ratio MTU 2,880kW engines, combined with Heesen’s acknowledged expertise in weight reduction.

Project Alba’s highly distinctive profile, whose flowing lines are designed by Dutch studio Omega Architects, sports continuous sheets of triple laminated glazing that are thermo-bonded to the superstructure to create a sleek, seamless wall of windows.

Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski has created luxurious contemporary design – his third collaboration with Heesen Yachts in this award winning 50m semi-displacement class. "The interior design we created with Margherita Casprini - Francesco Paszkowski comments – for this new 50m combines contemporary aesthetics with a classic layout to reflect Heesen’s heritage. We played with contrasting colours, light and dark, and lacquered surfaces and finishes to further emphasise the airy brightness of the interior. Natural leather and stone were selected to create a warm and welcoming ambience and provide a coherent style throughout the yacht."

Project Alba accommodates twelve guests in six staterooms. The master suite is traditionally located on the main deck forward and is equipped with a full-beam bathroom with shower stall and bath tub. The remaining guests cabins are found on the lower deck: one VIP full beam suite is located aft, the two doubles are amidships, and the twins forward. All cabins have en-suite shower rooms.

The delivery of project Alba is scheduled for January 2018.