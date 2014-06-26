Heesen Yachts Sells Project Necto

This powerful sportster, the largest built by a Northern European shipyard, will be capable of thundering along at an impressive 30 knots thanks to her well-engineered all-aluminium semi-displacement hull and twin MTU 16V 4000 M73L engines. Speed and power combined with uncompromised luxury and comfort are the characteristics of this semi-displacement yacht that will have a range of 2.750Nm at 12 knots.

Frank Laupman of Omega Architects has created the exterior lines of the yacht. True to form Laupman has interpreted the Dutch shipyard DNA with a touch of innovation by introducing the ‘knuckle’ – a design element that interrupts the line of the raked bow and gives this new breed of Heesen — with its much sharper and narrower bow — a particularly aggressive look.

The interior décor of YN 17145 is by acclaimed Italian designer Cristiano Gatto who is currently working on his third project with the Dutch shipyard. The Owners chose a contemporary yet cosy design for the interior of their 45m sportster. Warm Canaletto walnut is the main veneer, which perfectly complements the light tones of Loro Piana fabrics and the warm colours of the different finishes; pale blue soft furnishings give a relaxed and light feeling to the yacht’s interior. Ten guests will be accommodated in five cabins: The full beam master suite is located on the main deck, while the four guest cabins – two twins and two doubles – are on the lower deck.

The Owners dedicated special attention to the outdoor areas of their new vessel; the ultra-spacious sundeck is particularly impressive. As an expansive 84-square metre area, completely free from fixed furniture, it is available for guests to carry out their morning exercise – yet another unusual and particularly remarkable design feature on a yacht of this size.

YN 17145 will be delivered to her Owners after intensive sea trials in the North Sea in January 2016.