Azuro’s highly distinctive flowing lines were designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and embody the Heesen family look and feel with its iconic reverse sheer ‘pelican beak’ bow. Continuous sheets of laminated triple glazing have been thermo-bonded to the superstructure creating a seamless wall of windows resulting in a striking contemporary look.



Guests will enjoy life at sea in four distinct deck areas that provide a perfect space for every occasion. The 70 square metre sun deck is probably the largest on a yacht of this size, and for privacy in port, there is a lounging area secluded on the foredeck. The shaded dining area on the upper deck and the main deck terrace combines with the saloon to create a further 25 square metres of entertaining space.



Azuro has the largest volume of any yacht of her length. She combines speed and space with uncompromised luxury. Acclaimed Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski created her interior design, adopting a form of natural minimalism that results in a beautifully pure concept. Just three materials are used for all interior surfaces: teak, limestone and leather.



The design is enhanced by the particular attention that has been focused on the lighting systems throughout the yacht. Custom-controlled lighting can transform the atmosphere from bright party mode through to pools of subtle illumination.



In the main saloon, silk-surfaced limestone adorns the sideboards; floorboards are of unpolished teak and the ceiling is covered with pale tan leather. A remotely controlled set of louvred blinds enables the dining area to be screened off from the lounge or opened up to reveal the full space.



The sky lounge is designed around the idea of concentric circles: circular polished steel tables are surrounded by curved soft sofas and an arc of glazed doors leads out to the upper deck. This al fresco dining terrace provides spectacular panoramic views.



Twelve guests are accommodated in six cabins. The master suite is traditionally set forward on the main deck. Both bedroom and bathroom are full-beam with windows running along their entire length. The other guest suite are found on the lower deck and include a full-beam VIP, two double and two twin cabins.



The latest MTU engines - 16V 4000 M73L - power Azuro’s streamlined shape above and below the water resulting in a top speed of 23 knots and a range of over 3.100 nautical miles.

Azuro is the second of four yachts sold by Burgess in this size class. Rupert Nelson, Sales Director at Burgess said "Heesen were a pleasure to work with during this transaction and extremely co-operative in accommodating the client's requirements. It is incredibly valuable for the market to have these types of vessels available for sale year round – and with such attractive delivery timelines."

YN 16650 will be launched in March and tested in the North Sea before being delivered to her Owners at the end of May 2014.