The Owner has chosen Espen Oeino International (EOI) to design the exterior lines and Sinot Design for the interiors.

“Espen Oeino International is delighted to collaborate with Heesen Yachts and Sinot Design on what will be Heesen's largest yacht to date and our first joint project,” comments Espen Oeino. “EOI has put particular emphasis on respecting Heesen’s distinct external appearance whilst incorporating the client’s specific wishes into the design.”

Sanders Sinot comments: “Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design is privileged to be working with Heesen Yachts on this 70 metre motor yacht project; we are looking forward to a wonderful collaboration. Sinot is working on the interior design with a collection of materials that are luxurious and refined, but at the same time will provide a relaxing environment”.

Twelve guests will be accommodated in six staterooms. The large Owner’s suite, traditionally located forward on the main deck, will measure some 85 square metres and includes a generous dressing room, a spacious bathroom and a study. Four guest cabins will be located on the lower deck and a VIP cabin on the wheelhouse deck will boast stunning views.

Some notable features include: a gigantic infinity pool on the main deck aft; a beach club with a large swimming platform aft and a port-side platform; and a luxury elevator in steel and glass that connects the three decks. The tender garage with gull-wing doors is positioned forward below the foredeck and a touch-and-go helipad will be located forward of the bridge.

The sundeck offers flexible sunbathing and shaded areas – it will be partially covered and well protected with sliding doors forward and lateral retractable glass panels will offer shelter from the elements.

The propulsion package provides for three main engines driving two wing propellers and a central booster water-jet giving a trial speed expected to be over 30 knots.