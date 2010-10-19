Following the sale of two 47m full displacement yachts, a 37m semi-displacement yacht, and two all-aluminium fully customised builds – one of 50m and the other of 35m – the sale of the new 65m fast displacement yacht, unveiled at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, represents a fantastic year for the Dutch shipyard’s sales department.

Fabio Ermetto, Heesen’s Sales and Marketing Director Comments: “Despite the financial crisis that is still affecting the yachting industry, Heesen Yachts has been able to sign six new contracts with a total length of 281 metres. This clearly shows that the financial standing and reliability of our company is highly appreciated by the market.” The revolutionary 65m concept draws from the Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF), a study undertaken by Van Oossanen and Associates over 20 years.

After the presentation at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, Fabio Ermetto announced the signing of the contract for this revolutionary yacht, due to be delivered to her owners in June 2013. While her aluminium hull will be manufactured in shed number six, Heesen will be extending their dry-dock by around 12 metres to accommodate the fit-out of the new 65m Heesen Superyacht.