These new superyacht contracts are the third and fourth contracts to be signed at Heesen since the beginning of 2010. The two new contracts, signed in one week, have proven Heesen’s pedigree and growing commercial success.

The 50m motor yacht, project name Y/N 16250, came through a successful collaboration with brokerage firm YCO. The Monaco based firm commented on behalf of the client, “Y/N 16250 is a unique project, for an owner who is an experienced sailor who desires to be deeply involved in the design and conception process of his new vessel.”

The exterior styling of the new 50m design has given the superyacht a very clean profile whose straight lines give the yacht an aggressive and muscular look. The exterior design holds certain unique features, such as double-curved convex exterior glass, a convex curved freeboard and a smooth, unbroken outer shell.

Y/N 15147, the 47m counterpart to the 50m contract, is part of the Heesen 47m long range displacement vessel family, which now has seven sister-ships. Two of the yachts in the range found high acclaim at the 2010 World Superyacht Awards, namely M/Y Blind Date and M/Y Celestial Hope. The 47m Heesen range offers unrivalled customisation options, including structural changes to the superstructure, giving the owners an opportunity to create their own unique superyacht.

The Dutch shipyard’s order book now stands at fourteen yachts currently in construction, which are set for delivery to their owners in 2013.