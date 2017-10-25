Built on the premise that owners can access ultra-high quality superyacht projects with shorter delivery times, the 50-metre 5000 Aluminium Class Project Ayla was sold recently by British brokerage house Abberly Luxury Yachts.

Due for launch in April 2018, this superyacht is formed around proven design and tested technology, all below the 500GT threshold.

With a highly efficient hard-chine hull built according to Heesen’s acknowledged expertise in weight reduction, Project Ayla glides through the water efficiently and effectively thanks to two high power-to-weight ratio MTU 2,880kW engines. Overall, Ayla will reach a max speed of 23 knots and will have a long range of 3.100 nautical miles at 11 knots in total comfort.

The proven engineering and exceptional platform is wrapped in a sleek and stylish Cristiano Gatto design, combining both form and function. The designer’s sixth collaboration with this Dutch shipyard – created a chic minimalist interior, a contemporary interpretation of New Déco. The extensive use of upholstery, both on vertical and horizontal surfaces, allows Ayla’s new owners to choose material and colour palettes to create the atmosphere that meets their taste.

The design offers comfort and cosiness thanks to the use of soft chenille fabric, while high gloss ebony and Canaletto walnut timbers confer a very luxurious feel throughout the whole interior. Heesen Interiors’ - one of the few in-house carpentry and interior specialists - fine wood-carpenters will work for the next six months to carve and sculpt this refined interior design.

The semi-custom lifestyle choices available on board reflect the flexibility of the class, a benefit that, when combined with the shortened delivery time of 6 months, has fuelled Heesen’s success.