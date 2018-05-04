Irisha

The brand-new delivery of Irisha, a 51-metre masterpiece of modern marine engineering, marks the ongoing evolution of the brand; represented through sleek lines and a distinctive style. Sold by SuperYachtsMonaco, who represented the interest of the owner throughout the build, Irisha is a unique yacht with a Harrison Eidsgaard profile which cuts through the water at high-speeds and complete comfort.

Based on the first-impression of something akin to a fighter jet, the Eidsgaard team match external prowess of the midnight blue hull with interior excellence; bringing an inviting decor on board through neutral palettes and floor-to-ceiling structural glass marrying light with space.

The lighting on board is nothing short of cutting-edge, with four different settings conceived to draw the eye to the architectural and design elements, harmonising the design of each room, and creating different atmospheres at the touch of a button.

Ten guests on board can enjoy a versatile lifestyle of traditional cocktails on the open exterior spaces, filled with every luxury possible, to the modern aft deck which acts as a ‘winter garden’ to enjoy cruising at the close of the season and curved-glass staircase in the grandiose atrium.

The ‘pièce de résistance’ is without doubt the raised pilot house whose futuristic design gives the cockpit the look of a fighter jet. The floating console and seats with carbon-fibre backrests catch the eye in this ultra-contemporary space.

Irisha is available for charter in the Mediterranean via SuperYachtsMonaco and will make her official début at the Monaco Yacht Show in September 2018.

White

At 50 metres, with a Gross Tonnage just below the 500GT threshold, this semi-displacement motor yacht is the latest in the award-winning 5000 Aluminium class. Designed by the collaboration of Frank Laupman of Omega Architects for the exterior with Cristiano Gatto working to create the on board experience through flawless interior design.

Extensive sea trials took place on the North Sea in good weather conditions recently, with waves up to half a metre pitting the performance angle of White against the ocean. Seventh in the 5000 Aluminium class, Heesen’s expertise in weight reduction, combined with two high power-to-weight ratio MTU 2,880kW engines, has proved to be a winning formula once again.

Abberley Luxury Yachts, which represented the Owner’s commercial interests during the construction, commented: “This is the moment we have been looking forward to, and the most satisfying stage of the process for us. We are delighted with the results of White’s sea trials and await the shakedown cruise with her Owners with much anticipation. We are positive that she will bring them many years of wonderful adventures at sea.”

Heesen’s Board of Directors comments: “White is a beautiful addition to the successful 5000 Aluminium class, which delivers the ultimate combination of performance and efficiency. We are also extremely pleased with the open collaboration and mutual trust we developed with Abberley Yachts, with whom we worked for the first time.”

A sister ship of White – YN 18750 Project Aster – is currently under construction at the shipyard in Oss and is available for delivery on June 30, 2019.