Heesen's Lionshare Sold by IYC

She features a contemporary, open layout embellished with neutral tones and dark woods; complimented by warm lighting. Five lavish staterooms include two master suites - one on the main deck and the other on the lower deck, both boasting en-suite bathrooms. Lionshare’s concept derives from a collaboration of Dutch designers; with Art Line creating her cosy interior and Mulder Design responsible for her exterior styling.

The 39.6 metre tri-deck also features a sundeck with jacuzzi, teak loungers and bar, an outdoor cinema as well as extensive social seating areas. Additional entertainment comes from all the latest water toys. She will be available for charter in the Mediterranean this summer.

Lionshare features stabilisers underway and is extremely fuel efficient with a top speed of 18 knots. Built in 1987, Lionshare has been well maintained, undergoing several refits throughout the years with the most recent in 2017. IYC wishes the new owner of Lionshare many happy years on board their new yacht.