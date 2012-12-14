With her hull and superstructure successfully joined together on Saturday, 1st December at the Heesen facility in Oss, the Netherlands, Project Azuro is getting ever closer to the water.

Project Azuro is the fourth in the 50-metre all-aluminium class. The first vessel in the class was the multi-award winning MY Satori (YN 15250), followed by YN 15850 (2011) and YN 16050, which is currently under construction and due for delivery in 2013.

Azuro has three outdoor areas including dining options on both the upper and main decks as well as on the foredeck. Integrated seating and a quadruple sunpad provide privacy when berthed stern-to in port. Glazed doors between the main saloon and aft deck open to create a huge continuous 25 metre entertaining area.

On the upper deck, half of the spectacular sky-lounge is surrounded by glass with doors that retract to create a covered indoor/outdoor lounge and dining terrace. The current accommodation layout is for ten guests with a full-beam master suite and study on the main deck. A full-beam VIP, two double and two twin cabins are on the lower deck.

In the next seventeen months the stunning interior by Francesco Paszkowski Design will be fitted out. More details about the interior decoration will be released in due course.

This exciting project is currently being undertaken by the team at Heesen, and would the perfect chance for a potential owner to acquire a unique brand new yacht as soon as 2014.