Heesen's Superyacht Project Falcon Soars

The first contract for the shipyard, only moments into 2018, boasts the full custom 60-metre Fast Displacement steel hulled motoryacht blending the architectural elegance of one Italian design firm, with the credibility of the dutch yard Heesen Yachts. As we await what is estimated to be a 2021 delivery, just one look at Heesen's track record illustrates the punctual perfection in their timescale for build.

The exterior design by Omega Architects tells another story; clean and chiseled exterior that is both elegant yet striking, paying homage to her vehement project name. Internalising this notion further is the innovative stand out design feature embellishing the muscular profile of Project Falcon: the bird’s wing.

This eye-catching multi-faceted shape visually integrates three decks (main, bridge and sundeck) without interfering with the uninterrupted horizontal lines of the glazed windows. The result? A spatial composition every bit as functional as aesthetic.

Even at this very early stage, it is evident from design alone that Project Falcon evokes every inch the sentiment of yachting; freedom, solitude and escape-inviting nature in at every angle. Floor-to-ceiling windows and aft doors couple with lowered bulwarks, showcase this, ensuring panoramic views and plenty of natural light flood the vast interior.

Yet, she is beyond simply a visual feast. Accommodating sixteen guests are a series of spaces to reside. Four twin suites on the lower deck, a VIP (connected with a twin stateroom and media room on the main deck forward). A VIP on the bridge deck, and a master stateroom on the bridge deck aft. If that wasn't enough, the delight of 180-degree panoramic views and a private terrace with a whirlpool is just another noteworthy addition to her infinite 60-metre space.

Powered by two MTU 12V4000 M65L diesel engines, Project Falcon will reach a top speed of 17.5 knots, with a range of 4,200 nautical miles at 13 knots. For now, we look forward to further unravelings of her journey to the water, before finally making her splash in 2021.