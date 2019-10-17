Measuring at 40m with a beam of 8.18m, Hemabejo 3 can accommodate 12 guests in 6 large staterooms, while there is also room for 7 crew to attend to their every need. Guest accommodation includes a full beam master, VIP, two doubles and two twin ensuite cabins.

The Zuretti interior is a light and bright design, with lots of natural light flowing through the full height windows. The main saloon and sky lounge offer versatile spaces for different needs. The more formal setting of the main saloon is complete with a full dining table and lounge seating, while the sky lounge provides a more relaxed environment for entertaining with a games table and bar.

Plenty of space waits on the exterior decks for guests to relax by the water, including a large sun deck and beach club. Day and night outdoor entertainment is provided by the al fresco dining spaces, Jacuzzi and bar to ensure that each adventure is enjoyed to its full potential.

Delivered in 2014 by the esteemed Italian shipyard, Hemabejo 3 has been lightly used and kept in pristine condition. In 2019 she completed her five year RINA class survey which, along with her MCA compliancy, makes her a stress-free option for potential buyers.

A beautifully finished yacht that fits the typically timeless Benetti mould, Hemabejo 3 represents a huge opportunity for her next owner, not just for personal use but in her charter potential as well.