Built in 2014, this superyacht ideally embodies Benetti’s characteristic excellence in design and performance with impeccable Italian style. Full height windows afford Hemabejo 3 a light and airy interior which has been fitted by the skilled eye of Francois Zuretti; featuring soft materials complemented by highlights of rich purple and mauve. With a choice of al fresco dining spaces, a Jacuzzi on aft sundeck and room for up to 12 guests in her 6 stylish cabins, this Benetti Classic Supreme 132’ is incredibly aesthetically pleasing while offering much potential for a new owner to make their own unique mark on the yacht.

However, there is more to Hemabejo 3 than meets the eye. Surpassing the ever-scrupulous industry standards of today, this superyacht completed her five-year RINA class survey just last year, meets MCA compliance and is fitted with ‘Benetti’s Exclusive Sea Technology’ to allow for the very best in performance at sea.

The attached video, shot last year by Superyachts.com on the North East coast of Spain, demonstrates the very pinnacle of excitement and adventure that Hemabejo 3 so perfectly embodies, making this superyacht a true jewel in the crown of IYC’s admirable sales fleet this year.