Hemisphere enjoys many luxurious features such as a spacious flybridge with Jacuzzi, shaded alfresco dining area, and expansive indoor/outdoor living area. The massive catamaran also boasts full watersports amenities including a dive locker served by a sizeable hydraulic swim platform. Additionally, Hemisphere can accommodate up to twelve guests in its five elegant en-suite cabins.

Making use of an expert crew of eight professional, Hemisphere has a draft of only 3 metres for easy access to ports and lagoons typically unfeasible for monohulls of comparable size. This fantastic design also ensures that the deck and rig remain uncluttered with all the lines running internally at a length of 53 metres and all tenders stowed in the port transom, out of sight.

Burgess has been appointed to manage Hemisphere's charter program.