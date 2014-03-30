Eighteen months on and finding ourselves both at the Hainan Rendezvous in China, perhaps the most prestigious yachting and luxury lifestyle event in the region, it seemed the perfect time to catch up on the consultancy group’s developments.

Speaking to Shari Liu at the Hainan show, Henning Schwarzkopf, managing director of Cheuram, discussed his thoughts on how the superyacht industry is evolving in China, the key changes he would like to see in terms of government regulation, and Cheuram’s plans for the rest of the year.

He was particularly illuminating on the subject of superyachts, which present unique challenges when it comes to legal regulations. Cheuram’s role, Mr Schwarzkopf believes, is to take that challenge away from a yacht owner and leave them free to enjoy their purchase with absolute peace of mind.

