The collaboration is focused on a new 50-metre yacht set to be designed in California and built at the Benetti facilities in Livorno, Italy.

The concept will integrate a new platform developed by Benetti’s engineering team with Fisker’s sporty exterior and interior designs. Fisker is pioneering a new design concept to enhance and optimize the onboard experience by utilizing more space on the vast superyacht for both hosting and leisure. According to its creators, the design will add a new “human flow” element to reduce unused space and increase its usability.

The yacht exterior will have a dramatic body using light weight carbon fibre and other exotic materials, as well as optimized ocean views from all major cabins and use reclaimed wood, integrated solar panels and optional hybrid power.

The interiors will feature the new design concept for each of the three decks that will enhance the space and emphasize comfortable and clean luxury living in a pristine environment. They will also house advanced and sustainable materials, and state-of-the-art technology for automated controls and optimal power management.

Onboard amenities will include a beach club, spa, several bars, a pool and sunbathing areas on multiple decks. A future owner will be able to welcome 12 guests in six cabins, looked after by 11 crew members.

Fisker is renowned as the designer of iconic, exotic and collectible cars including the BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, as well as the Artega GT and the Fisker Karma Hybrid.