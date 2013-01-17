Dahm international, a renowned yacht broker since 1969, will once again take part at the “Boot 2013” with its own representative stand in Hall A. One of the founding participants of the boat show and president of the “boot” in 1994, superyacht broker Herbert Dahm with roots in Duesseldorf and headquarters in Monaco has been an outstanding presence at “boot Duesseldorf” for the 44 years of the fair’s existence.

The founder and president of Dahm International has decided to use this year’s edition of the boat show as an opportunity to inform the industry about his wish to resign and to find a valuable successor for his well-established superyacht brokerage and charter business.

“We will of course continue to be fully committed to our clients. ‘boot Duesseldorf’ has always been the starting signal for our company into another eventful yachting year. At this year’s boot, I’m particularly looking forward to discuss opportunities with potential successors.”

Meanwhile, signals are set for another busy yachting year for Dahm international after last year’s highlight, the 25th Club Yachting Life Regatta around Minorca with no less than 17 sailing yachts participating at the jubilee event.

In April, the brokerage company is going to exhibit another sailing yacht at the Antibes Yacht Show. In May, the charter team plans to present a new yacht at the boat show in Marmaris and the brokerage department is preparing for the second edition of the Mallorca SuperYachtDays, an exclusive and very well received event that the company helped to launch last year.

Superyachts.com would like to wish Mr. Dahm all the best in his future endeavours and offer genuine thanks for the support throughout the years.