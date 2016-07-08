“I knew she would be stunning,” comments the Owners’ representative and project manager Yavor Nenov after the yacht emerged from the huge 215-metre long AMELS Drydock 2. “She’s very impressive and I think she’s a credit to the yard and all the hundreds of craftsmen working on her.”

The owner is due to accept delivery at the end of the year, who has moved up the AMELS Limited Editions range according to Rob Luijendijk, Managing Director of AMELS.

“Here Comes The Sun is a wonderful example of Owners stepping up to larger yachts within the AMELS Limited Editions range,” adds Rob Luijendijk. “Our approach gives Owners a great head start as well as the flexibility for customisation at the highest level. It also proves our large yacht building expertise – absolute top quality and smooth production.”

Here Comes The Sun features an exterior design by Tim Heywood, the revered designer behind the whole Limited Editions range who has introduced signature lines with wing stations and knuckle lines.

Heywood's ‘graceful and feminine’ profile wraps around long deck spaces and expertly disguises the huge internal volumes with a Gross Tonnage of 2,827 spread over six decks and interior styling by Winch Design.

We look forward to bringing you more information on the AMELS 272 superyacht Here Comes The Sun, which today takes its place in the Top 100 at no.83 according to the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World rankings.

Watch the full video of her launch here.