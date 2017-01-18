Spotted by photographers Netty and the local Watertaxi Vlissingen in The Netherlands, we’ve been given a closer look at a milestone moment for this elegant, yet imposing, Top 100 superyacht.

The 83-metre (272 ft) Here Comes The Sun was designed by Tim Heywood, who provided signature Limited Editions lines with wing stations and knuckle lines.

Created for a repeat AMELS client, Here Comes The Sun spans six decks with a beam of 14.5 metres and is the next step for an owner taken with the Limited Editions range.

“Here Comes The Sun is a wonderful example of Owners stepping up to larger yachts within the AMELS Limited Editions range,” explained Rob Luijendijk at the time of her launch in late 2016. “Our approach gives Owners a great head start as well as the flexibility for customisation at the highest level. It also proves our large yacht building expertise – absolute top quality and smooth production.”

Here Comes The Sun’s distinctly-coloured hull adds to the striking first impression while the - still highly secret - interior by Winch Design provides a world of luxury within.

Positioned at 93rd position in the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World, Here Comes The Sun features expansive internal volumes, open deck spaces and a world of discovery ahead. We look forward to bringing you more news on Here Comes The Sun as and when it emerges.