Available for charter in the Caribbean with Thompson Westwood & White Yachts, Codecasa’s flagship build Apogee promises her guests the charter experience of a lifetime this winter. 62 metres of clean, striking naval architecture and an abundance of open outdoor deck spaces set Apogee firmly apart from the crowd, while the Della Role’s sophisticated optimisation of volume on her interiors ensure that guests will want for nothing in terms of socialising and entertainment areas.

Comfortably accommodating an impressive 12 guests in her impeccable staterooms, Apogee’s on-board amenities serve to surpass every expectations of a luxury charter experience. A well-equipped gym, 22-foot-long onyx-topped bar, Jacuzzi and of course the on-board Club Apogee complete this superyacht’s exceptional appeal. All five decks of Apogee are distinguished by their own unique character, linked together with a main foyer elevator and sweeping spiral staircase.

There is no shortage of entertainment on-board this exceptional superyachts; guests can enjoy a choice of indoor and al fresco dining spaces, or make use of her extensive toys and tenders, before retiring to an evening in the stylish Club Apogee.

Having been refit in 2016, Apogee’s features singularly reserve her traditional heritage while bringing her into the very pinnacle of contemporary luxury. Apogee’s interiors retain a rich taste of 1920s class, decked with rich mahogany and soft taupe materials; blending style seamlessly with comfort in a way only a superyacht of such elevated stature is capable.