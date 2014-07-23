“The new order from this particular client demonstrates his confidence and recognition of Heysea’s quality and brand,” explains a statement from the yard.

Naval architecture and exterior design is done independently by Heysea’s engineering and designing team while her interior was created by an Italian design studio. The Heysea 50 metre will be the first axe-shaped superyacht in China.

The company has a dominating market share in the Chinese 60m+ yacht sector. The most popular yacht in the range being the Heysea82 after 20 yachts of this model were sold within 4 years; a move forward for the fledgling market. The delivery of the HeySea 50m motor yacht is due for delivery in 2016.