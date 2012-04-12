“Star is a superb example of the best Dutch design and naval architecture by Vripack blended with the finest Chinese construction skills and ingenuity of Kingship,” says YPI Group CEO, Bertrand Vogele.

YPI Asia confirmed their position as central agent over the Hainan Rendezvous, proudly representing the unique superyacht for sale exclusively in China and hosted a successful number of private soirees onboard to showcase her to a host of influential guests.

Designed as a world cruiser, Star presents a unique layout for a yacht of her size all designed to maximise comfort, space and functionality.

“The team at Vripack were very involved in this project,” explains YPI Asia MD Olivier Besson, “even in the designs for the cutlery and her logo I believe. She is clean and minimalist but at the same time warm and welcoming – that is a rare quality for a yacht to achieve.”

“We are very pleased to be representing Star here in China,” he continues. “As the only full-service brokerage house with three dedicated offices in China and Hong Kong we are able to provide exactly the type of support and networking needed to make sure Star is shown to the right people.”

YPI Asia celebrated its first anniversary at Hainan this year – the company announced that it is very much on track with its five-year objectives thanks to a strong team of individuals.

