First built in 2010 by Codecasa, Eternity has accommodation for up to 12 guests in 7 cabins, with space for up to 14 crew members on board as well.

Scheduled for a refit period of 22 weeks, Eternity arrived at Hill Robinson’s Rybovich yard on March 17th of this year. Thanks to accurate scheduling and tremendous experience and effort from the refit team, Eternity’s refit schedule stayed right on time and ensured that all works were completed to an

The worklist covered all technical aspects including major overhaul work to engines and rebuilds of the generators; rebuild of hydraulic appendages including cranes. Other key areas included a full interior redesign by Suzanne Lovell Inc and AVIT upgrades of all entertainment and navigational systems.

As noted by Hill Robinson Project Manager, Chris Wright, “This complex and challenging refit was in part achieved with the direct involvement and support by the captain and his phenomenal crew, but also by detailed planning and knowing the right vendors to call. As many projects have experienced, you don’t know what you’re going to get until things are opened up, so being able to plan for the unexpected is vital.”

Some stand out features of Eternity's sleek new look are her custom fabricated main salon bar, a custom tender and a full upgrade to brand new home theatre electronics. So with her new lease of life, we look forward to seeing more of Eternity on the water this Caribbean season.