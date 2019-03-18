The La Spezia office is based in the Porto Lotti Marina, one of Italy’s most sought-after marina spaces, boasting its very own repair facility and host of highly qualified staff. It is located in a sheltered gulf next to beautiful Lerici, right on the doorstep of some of the biggest names in building such as Baglietto, Sanlorenzo, Fincantieri, Ferretti and Perini.

Porto Lotti is also adjacent to the Cinque Terre National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which includes Porto Venere and the islands of Palmaria, Tino and Tinetto. This premium spot is nestled right in the hub of Italian yachting.

Hill Robinson’s new base has already hosted a technical training seminar attended by around 30 captains, crew and industry members. The event entailed talks from Marine Nano Tech, Rolls Royce on hybrid and electric propulsion and the Atlas Group, as well as presentations from IT technologist Pibiesse, medical experts Yacht Medical Supplies and cyber security firm Lloyds Register.

The office, which offers technical services, compliance, yacht management and project management for both new builds and refit projects, will be overseen by experienced Senior Project Manager Pino di Mora. Meanwhile, business development specialist Rosanna Capitani will be promoting crew placement, payroll management and charter

Hill Robsinson’s expansion designates them as a global management company, optimally placed in a location that has been awarded the international Blue Flag label in recognition of its status as an outstanding marina.