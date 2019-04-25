The office’s location is perfectly placed at the very heart of Australia’s tourism hub, enjoying sunshine almost all year round, an eclectic array of events, features of natural beauty and some of the world’s premium superyachting facilities.

Hill Robinson’s new Asian outpost can be found in the Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard, a 250 hectare area exclusively dedicated to the marine sector, making it one of the largest facilities of its kind in the southern hemisphere and indeed in the world. This prime position, in a marina dedicated to the dual values of matching top service facilities to top quality marine trades, is certainly congruous with Hill Robinson’s brand.

The Australian branch joins an ever-growing fleet of Hill Robinson offices around the world – from Antibes, Monaco, La Spezia, Palma, Cyprus and the UK in Europe, to Jeddah in the Middle East and Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach in the US.

Donna Murray, armed with a wealth of experience in yacht management in the Asia Pacific, as well as Europe and the Middle East, will head up the new office as Director. This comes after Donna’s success as Global Recruitment Manager for Hill Robinson, overseeing the smooth expansion of the HRCrew division into what is now 4 offices worldwide.

“Having lived and worked in Europe and the Middle East, I am very excited to see the continuing growth and exploration of the yachting industry in the Asia Pacific region which has so much to offer. I am very proud to have established our new office at GCCM joined by Lisa Ricourt and look forward to bringing the global expertise and resources of Hill Robinson down under,” said Murray.

“Hill Robinson are global leaders in yacht management, and we are delighted that they can see the growing strength of the South Pacific region as an emerging Superyacht hotspot. We are proud that they have recognised the world-class facilities and services at GCCM and chosen to open their official Australian headquarters here onsite,” said GCCM CEO Trenton Gay.

In addition to their mutual emphasis on premium quality, GCCM and Hill Robinson share a strong customer-oriented approach to delivering their services, with the ultimate aim of rendering all aspects of the yachting experience, from building to maintaining, the best they can possibly be.

Hill Robinson is confident in its delivery of a bespoke yacht management solution to the Asia Pacific region, backed by the assurance of its successful global reach and support.

And the calendar ahead certainly looks exciting for Donna and her team, who will be Silver Sponsor of the upcoming Australian Superyacht Rendezvous in May, as well as the ASMEX Conference and Sanctuary Cove Boat Show. These events mark the beginning of what will certainly be a prosperous journey for Hill Robinson into the new region and its network of relationships.