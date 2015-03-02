In terms of the predicted performance for J8, the Naval Architect, Andre Hoek explains, “When Frank Paine originally drew this vessel in 1935, he was prepared to take a sail area to displacement penalty in order to gain extra length required. By optimising the design for the modern handicap rules of the JCA, we paid enormous attention to J8’s stiffness to weight ratio and lightweight aluminium hull.”

Exciting times no doubt lie ahead for the J Class, which was recently invited to take part in the 2017 America’s Cup, and also for Holland Jachtbouw, which has exclusive ownership of the rights to build two J Class yachts - J9 and Yankee (pictured).