The 112ft/ 34.14m Wetsport 112 motoryacht Feelin' Free built in 2010 offers the perfect blend of modern styling, performance and luxurious accommodations making her the pride of her class in the Westport fleet. With a cruising speed of 16 knots, a maximum speed of 26 knots and a range of 2,500nm from her 20,820litre fuel tanks, she is the latest and greatest of the Westport Fleet.

Her four stateroom layout accommodates up to 8 guests featuring a king sized master with his and her baths, a newly designed and expanded VIP, and two guest staterooms. Featuring a highly customised interior made up of rich mahogany joinery, custom marble and onyx finishes, Feelin' Free offers a timeless style that encapsulates elegance and comfort.

With over 300 upgrades to the standard build specs, Feelin' Free features a dramatic difference from her sisterships. Her impressive leisure and entertainment facilities make her the ideal yacht for socialising with a state of the art A/V and electronic packages to include Kaleidescape Entertainment System perfect for gathering friends and family.

The plush main salon and dining areas are spacious and provide ample comfort to enjoy panoramic views, and its oversized aft deck is themed al fresco with seating for ten guests.

Her spacious wheelhouse offers ample seating, with jaw-dropping 270 degree views and the latest navigation and electronics equipment. Outdoor entertainment and sun is the theme of the flybridge and boat deck area with a custom hardtop, two settees and sun pads that open to reveal a Jacuzzi beneath, making basking in the outdoors truly blissful.

With plenty of deck space for chaise lounges and water toys, Feelin' Free is by far the most customised 112' Westport available to enjoy the seamless blend of outdoor and indoor living.