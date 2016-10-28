“Our team is busy!” explained Tim Derrico, HMY Director of Sales in October. “Our leads are up, our activity is up, and you can see the results in our sales.

We are seeing a great mix of sportfish and motor yacht clients buying boats. Of course, our new and pre-owned Viking sales are always consistently good, but we are also seeing strong sales with pre-owned Princess Yachts, Hatteras Yachts, Custom Sportfish, Lazarra Yachts, Sabre Yachts and a lot more.

Between our commitment to marketing and having the right Sales Professionals on board, our clients are telling us they trust us to sell their yacht.”

HMY sold 125 yachts in the second quarter of 2016, and with the 3rd quarter already yielding sales at a similar rate at 91 yachts for more than $69 million.

Heading toward Fort Lauderdale Boat Show with the trajectory of closing 2016 with 475 yacht sales, the inventory on display by HMY will no doubt spark further movement and cement the increasing confidence across America.

The brokerage firm brought on 60 new listings over 60 days in the third quarter to prepare for the world’s largest superyacht brokerage platform.

Find HMY Yachting at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show as they present the world’s finest superyachts, motor yachts, island cruisers and sportfishers to a market growing in strength by the day.