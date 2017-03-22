Combining a successful and far-reaching sales brand with an award-winning design and architecture company has brought forward a new superyacht division within HMY, created to increase listings and solutions for existing and potential owners in the 100 foot plus (30m+) range.

“HMY Yacht Sales has been very successful for years at selling large motor yachts,” says Steve Moynihan, Owner and President of HMY Yacht Sales. “The company achieved great success in 2016 with multiple vessels listed and sold in the 100-foot plus category. Our clients look to us as the experts in positioning, pricing, and selling their superyacht. The addition of Ward Setzer and the expanded marketing approach by our team will increase our success in listing and selling more 100 to 200 foot superyachts.”

“Setzer Yacht Architects has been blessed with a successful run of 25 years during which hundreds of our designs have gone from sketch to active seagoing enterprises,” said Ward Setzer. “It became obvious that in addition to helping owners of our past designs, that we also had developed a deep understanding of all the processes involved in unique yacht ownership and that it was time to put this knowledge and energy to good use.

There were a great many respected Superyacht brokerage firms that wanted to collaborate with us, however; it was HMY Superyachts and Steve Moynihan who understood what I was trying to accomplish and saw the values that each of our respected brands could bring to the industry. Together we are creating a platform that will grow and support superyacht owners providing value through real knowledge gained from sketch to sea.”

In addition to exciting new superyacht offerings over 100 feet or 30-metres, the HMY Superyacht Division is introducing several exclusive “new construction” opportunities including the “Vestal Line” of motor-yachts by Admiral Marine at 44 and 50 metres, the “Trident Series” by Outer Reef at 30 and 32 metres and a unique Trinity Yachts 51-metre project.

We look forward to bringing you more from the HMY Superyacht Division as we speak to them at the upcoming Palm Beach Boat Show from March 23 - 26.