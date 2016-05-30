Hodgdon Mark 200 Years with New Superyacht Tender
Hodgdon Custom Tenders has unveiled details of its 10.5m limousine tender to mark the 200 years anniversary of Hodgdon Yachts, America’s oldest shipyard.
The tender – which is the 422nd hull built by Hodgdon and the 10th tender built since 2011 – was designed by Michael Peters Yacht Design and acts as an archetypal twist on Hodgdon’s Venetian series.
The tender features a dramatic exterior paint scheme with a surprisingly chic optional leather and specialty wood veneer interior. With space for up to 11 guests, including two oversized owners’ seats, amenities consist of a high definition entertainment system, refrigerator/bar, and climate control.
The port and starboard side windows power down, to reveal generous guest boarding access. The entire salon hardtop rises hydraulically, which allows full-height headroom, for ease of boarding and 360 degrees of visibility.
“As a Superyacht builder ourselves, Hodgdon is uniquely positioned to bring superyacht building standards to the tender world,” said Timothy Hodgdon – President of Hodgdon Yachts. “Our commitment is not only to deliver these expected levels of innovation and quality, but to also support our tenders with the strength of a dedicated shipyard.”
It takes heritage to reach perfection, and the 422nd Hodgdon hull marks an exciting new era of tenders built for the world’s finest superyachts.