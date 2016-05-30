The tender – which is the 422nd hull built by Hodgdon and the 10th tender built since 2011 – was designed by Michael Peters Yacht Design and acts as an archetypal twist on Hodgdon’s Venetian series.

The tender features a dramatic exterior paint scheme with a surprisingly chic optional leather and specialty wood veneer interior. With space for up to 11 guests, including two oversized owners’ seats, amenities consist of a high definition entertainment system, refrigerator/bar, and climate control.

The port and starboard side windows power down, to reveal generous guest boarding access. The entire salon hardtop rises hydraulically, which allows full-height headroom, for ease of boarding and 360 degrees of visibility.

“As a Superyacht builder ourselves, Hodgdon is uniquely positioned to bring superyacht building standards to the tender world,” said Timothy Hodgdon – President of Hodgdon Yachts. “Our commitment is not only to deliver these expected levels of innovation and quality, but to also support our tenders with the strength of a dedicated shipyard.”

It takes heritage to reach perfection, and the 422nd Hodgdon hull marks an exciting new era of tenders built for the world’s finest superyachts.