When commissioning a new superyacht, every detail imaginable is taken care of by the designers, brokers, architects and the shipyard with a tremendous sense of passion; however, designing a custom vessel to tender you to and from the yacht is also a large, and not to mention exciting, part of the process.

Hodgdon Yachts, a US shipyard with almost two centuries of experience in yacht building, has proudly released an elegant new Custom Tender series which was designed in collaboration with Michael Peters Yacht Design.

The series includes the Sport Tender, which is a fun and stylish answer to superyacht transport, the Centre Console Tender, for the more adventurous guests, and the Limo Tender, designed to bring chauffeured car and private aircraft standards together on the water.

Tenders from Hodgdon offer the opportunity to completely customise the design; allowing you to change hull and deck colours, wood trim, leather or fabric, deck treatment and a variety of custom features.

This particular Custom Limo Tender was built to be the primary tender for a recently launched Oceanco superyacht: standing as an excellent example of the quality custom tenders Hodgdon Yachts and Michael Peters Yacht Design are producing.