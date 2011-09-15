Measuring 44m long, and with an astonishing 17m of overhang, this striking sailing yacht is an effortlessly stylish vessel with a certain gravitas that only the largest J-Craft sailing yacht could have.

Head of YPI Broker and Head of YPI’s specialist Sailing Division, Will Bishop said, “Lionheart is a new breed of J-Class and we were very proud to be representing her for sale alongside Hoek Brokerage who worked hard to help us ensure the right buyer now owns this amazing vessel.”

Built by Claasen Jachtbouw, the design is based on one originally destined for the Ranger Syndicate by Starling Burgess and Olin Stephens in 1936. Now extensively optimised by Hoek Naval Architects, Lionheart is a thoroughbred racing yacht, ideal for regattas or relaxed cruises.

Lionheart was listed for sale through Yachting Partners International and Hoek Brokerage at an asking price of €14,900,000.