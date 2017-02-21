The Claasen Jachtbouw-built TC 90 Atalante 1 was built in 2009 and, over an exciting career on the water, has become the ultimate family cruiser where both comfort and sailing performance merge into a complete experience.

Accommodating up to 7 guests in 4 cabins, the Master Stateroom is the notable space with queen size bed and ensuite with twin stateroom and VIP stateroom perfectly appointed for guests on board.

The on-deck living areas are extensive with a central cockpit acting as the social heart of the yacht where all can enjoy life by the sea with sailing at hand.

MCA certified and refitted to the point of perfection, Atalante 1 is the latest sale announcement from Hoek Brokerage and now begins a new chapter on the water with a new owner.