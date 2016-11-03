We sat down with Holger Kahl, Managing Director of Nobiskrug, ahead of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show to discuss the shipyard’s unique values – as well as getting some teasers about the company’s new 85-metre that recently entered the yard.

“I would love to tell you all the details but as usual we are not really able to do that,” he said, “but it will be one of the next breathtaking yachts that will appear somewhat a little bit later and will be one of the iconic yachts in the 80-85 metre range which is really a fantastic thing which is coming out.

“I think a lot of people are speaking about that yacht already as being the ‘glass yacht’. What does it mean? There is a lot of glass, a lot of unusual glass, but this is really all I can say.

“As we know, it is our philosophy and we are not a mass builder, we are doing these very, very unique yachts and are happy to do such a project and am looking forward to telling you a little bit more once she is out. It will be amazing.”

You can watch the full video interview with Holger Kahl above this article.