Following her launch, the mast was stepped and Heureka will soon start to undergo sea trials in open water to check her on board systems.

Heureka features a concealed automatic bimini and dodger system and a telescopic lifting keel, engineered by the team at Holland Jachtbouw with the sole purpose of not interfering with the interior accommodation. Interior design was commissioned with Rhoades Young and the minimalistic, uncluttered approach has been repeated throughout this sleek high performance sloop, designed specifically to suit the light airs of the Mediterranean.

Roeland Franssens, a Director at Holland Jachtbouw was at the launch and said, “We are delighted to see Heureka move onto the next phase of her sea trials - the engineering and project teams at HJB have worked around the clock to ensure that she was launched on time and that all systems are operational. She is an impressive sight and we are extremely pleased with the outcome of the the innovative, unique features incorporated in the build of this vessel.”