The 115’ long-range explorer yacht is scheduled to be delivered to the new owner in March 2013 and will become the largest luxury yacht Horizon has ever delivered to the Singapore yacht market.

The solid yet stylish 115’ expedition yacht is the newest addition to the Horizon EP series and has a full-displacement steel hull with a bulbous bow and fibreglass superstructure - while she is the second Horizon yacht built with a steel hull (the Horizon EP148 was the first), she is the first one with a composite superstructure.

To ensure the safety and stability of the vessel, the new 115-foot Horizon expedition yacht is built and certified to BV (Bureau Veritas) Classification Society Rules (yacht and steel ship rule) and features double rudders and ABT thrusters for easy maneuvering. In addition, the new 115-footer is powered with twin MAN 2842 LE410 engines and at 10 knots has a range in excess of 3000 nautical miles.



The Horizon design team worked closely with the new owner to customize certain areas and aspects of the yacht, ensuring that the new 115’ luxury yacht will be perfectly suited to the owner’s requirements - features include a custom interior décor, extended cockpit for fishing, customized dive area with a commercial dive compressor and modified bow area to store a 19’ dive tender and 14’ rescue boat.

The new 115-foot explorer is the first long-range expedition yacht Horizon has built and delivered in her size range, and she will make her world debut at the 2013 Boat Asia Show.