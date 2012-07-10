The Open House event was held to celebrate 25 years of luxury yacht manufacturing as well as the launch of the new EP148 Horizon Polaris, which is the largest Asian-built, Ice Class private yacht to date.

The new EP148 Ice class explorer yacht held centre stage and was surrounded by the E54, E84, E88, CC80, PC58, P110 and the RP120, each showcasing Horizon's quality, flexibility and commitment to defining the details in yacht building.