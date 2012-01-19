The EP148 is the largest private yacht built to-date in Asia; she is also the first steel yacht built by Horizon and the first superyacht built by Horizon with full BV Ice Classification. She is the product of more than two years of extensive collaboration between MTD in Russia, who handled the hull form and structural design; Interior consultant Birgit Schannse of Germany; U.S. designer J.C. Espinosa and the Horizon R&D team.

The EP148 features a 29’ beam, allowing for five comfortable staterooms, ten crew berths, a transom garage and forward bow davit for water toys. With a fully-displayed hull, the EP148 can cruise at a range of over 4,200 nautical miles at 9.5 knots.

The EP148 will be available for delivery in April of this year, and she will make her official debut at Horizon’s Open House in June in Taiwan.