Horizon Launches Superyacht EP148 'Horizon Polaris'
Horizon has announced the recent launch and successful sea trial of the new EP148 Horizon Polaris - the largest flagship built by Horizon as well as the largest BV Ice classed private yacht ever built in Asia.
Measuring 148 feet in length, Horizon Polaris is built for any cruising destination with a steel hull, aluminum superstructure and bulbous bow, and her innovative design is the result of the collaborative efforts of the Horizon R&D team; U.S. designer J.C. Espinosa, and interior design consultant Birgit Schannese of Germany.
“The EP148 Horizon Polaris is a superyacht milestone for Horizon and one that we are extremely proud of,” said Horizon CEO John Lu. “She is a no-compromise, ocean-going expedition yacht that embodies Horizon’s growth and success over the last 25 years.”
Long-range luxury and style is the focus of the EP148, which features a 29’ beam that allows for a spacious, ingeniously designed layout on all four levels. Horizon Polaris offers comfortable accommodations with five en-suite staterooms, captain’s quarters and office in the pilothouse and large crew quarters for 8 on the lower deck. The on-deck master stateroom utilizes the full-beam space in a functional, well-appointed layout that includes a king bed; walk-in wardrobe; owner’s pantry, sizable master bath and ample room left to spare.
Below deck, four mirrored guest staterooms –port and starboard VIP staterooms aft and port and starboard twin guest staterooms mid-ship -- offer substantial and elegant living spaces that will draw no complaints from guests.
Horizon Polaris provides numerous areas for entertaining and relaxing, both inside and out -- the open flybridge is an ideal spot for lounging on the sun pads, warming up in the hot tub or enjoying cocktails around the full bar, while the skylounge offers a place to unwind with the gym and a spa room, which includes a sauna and shower. When watersports are on the agenda, the tender garage and bow deck davit are available for worry-free retrieval of water toys.
Powered with twin MTU 12V4000 M60 1760HP engines, the new EP148 Horizon Polaris reaches a top speed of 16 knots and has a range of over 4,200 nautical miles at 9.5 knots she is currently preparing for a cruise through the rough seas around Taiwan in early June, and will be unveiled for the first time at the Horizon Yachts Open House on June 28th in Taiwan.