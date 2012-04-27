Measuring 148 feet in length, Horizon Polaris is built for any cruising destination with a steel hull, aluminum superstructure and bulbous bow, and her innovative design is the result of the collaborative efforts of the Horizon R&D team; U.S. designer J.C. Espinosa, and interior design consultant Birgit Schannese of Germany.

“The EP148 Horizon Polaris is a superyacht milestone for Horizon and one that we are extremely proud of,” said Horizon CEO John Lu. “She is a no-compromise, ocean-going expedition yacht that embodies Horizon’s growth and success over the last 25 years.”

Long-range luxury and style is the focus of the EP148, which features a 29’ beam that allows for a spacious, ingeniously designed layout on all four levels. Horizon Polaris offers comfortable accommodations with five en-suite staterooms, captain’s quarters and office in the pilothouse and large crew quarters for 8 on the lower deck. The on-deck master stateroom utilizes the full-beam space in a functional, well-appointed layout that includes a king bed; walk-in wardrobe; owner’s pantry, sizable master bath and ample room left to spare.

Below deck, four mirrored guest staterooms –port and starboard VIP staterooms aft and port and starboard twin guest staterooms mid-ship -- offer substantial and elegant living spaces that will draw no complaints from guests.

Horizon Polaris provides numerous areas for entertaining and relaxing, both inside and out -- the open flybridge is an ideal spot for lounging on the sun pads, warming up in the hot tub or enjoying cocktails around the full bar, while the skylounge offers a place to unwind with the gym and a spa room, which includes a sauna and shower. When watersports are on the agenda, the tender garage and bow deck davit are available for worry-free retrieval of water toys.

Powered with twin MTU 12V4000 M60 1760HP engines, the new EP148 Horizon Polaris reaches a top speed of 16 knots and has a range of over 4,200 nautical miles at 9.5 knots she is currently preparing for a cruise through the rough seas around Taiwan in early June, and will be unveiled for the first time at the Horizon Yachts Open House on June 28th in Taiwan.