Horizon Polaris Completes Sea Trials

After Horizon Polaris' launch earlier this summer, Horizon has successfully completed five sea trials on the EP148; among these sea trials was a journey to Pong Hu, an island off Taiwan, for an extended 2-day cruise crucial to examining the EP148's durability and operational performance.

Throughout the EP148 Horizon Polaris sea trial, professional QC engineers from all departments conducted rigorous and extensive testing on all mechanical systems - including stability tests, speed tests, vibration tests, zero stabilizer tests, turning radius tests, steering tests - as well as tested all facilities and equipment on board for successful operation. The EP148 is capable of over 4,500 miles at 9 knots, a trans-oceanic range at 11 knots and a top speed of over 16 knots.

The Horizon EP148 Horizon Polaris brings an entirely new level of meaning to the term 'superyacht' and raises the bar for comfort, quality and safety when exploring destinations around the globe.